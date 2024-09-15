Advertisement
Published Sep 15, 2024
Podcast: What's next for West Virginia after Backyard Brawl loss to Pitt
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
Staff Writer

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker of WVSports.Com talk about the Mountaineers' 38-34 loss to Pitt on Saturday.

They break down the game and talk about its key moments. They also get into what's next for WVU after what is now a 1-2 start for the Mountaineers ahead of a very challenging Big 12 schedule.

