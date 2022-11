When others zigged, Kedrian Johnson zagged.

At the end of last season, the Mountaineers coaching staff watched as five different players elected to enter the transfer portal including key contributors such as Sean McNeil and Jalen Bridges.

Johnson, who averaged 5.3 points in 20 minutes per game, decided to go in a different direction. Sure, the Texas native could have packed up his bags as well but he kept coming back to one word.