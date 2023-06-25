West Virginia will have the services of transfer point guard Kerr Kriisa after he announced that he will remove his name from the transfer portal.

Kriisa was one of three West Virginia players to enter the transfer portal after the resignation of then head coach Bob Huggins following an DUI arrest. But that never led to any visits and now he has announced that he will return to play for interim head coach Josh Eilert this coming season.

The Arizona transfer was one of the premier point guards available in the portal and was a significant addition when the Mountaineers snagged him.

Kriisa, 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, spent three seasons with the Wildcats and is coming off a year where he averaged 9.9 points and 5.1 assists per game. He also shot 37-percent from both the field and from three while starting a total of 34 of the 35 Arizona games last season.

The native of Estonia entered the transfer portal March 22 and the Mountaineers wasted little time getting involved making contact almost immediately with the transfer guard.

"The support and love that the Mountaineer fanbase has showed me and this team in 2 months is unmatched. I feel so lucky to call Morgantown home. Two-years ago I put my faith in an assistant coach and we won 61 games together. Now, I am putting my faith back in a coach that put his faith in me. This staff and team are about to do something very special and I'm so glad to be a part of it," he wrote.

West Virginia is still waiting on decisions from both Tre Mitchell and Joe Toussaint.