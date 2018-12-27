Positive and confident.

Those are two words that best describe West Virginia redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Allison according to Palmetto High School (FL) head football coach Dave Marino, who coached Allison during his high school years.

Come Friday, the spotlight will be on Allison as he makes his first collegiate start as the Mountaineers take on Syracuse in the Camping World Bowl in Orlando. This comes after West Virginia starter Will Grier decided not to play in the bowl game and focus on his NFL Draft preparation.

The spotlight is nothing new to Allison having it been on him since he was playing flag football.