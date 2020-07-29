West Virginia has been busy in the transfer market this off-season adding players at several different spots on the roster, but the program is still in the hunt for at least one more.

Tony Fields, a graduate transfer linebacker from Arizona, put his name into the transfer portal July 17 after starting three-seasons for the Wildcats. During that time, the Las Vegas native appeared in 37 games and recorded 287 tackles in his role as a starter.

With a redshirt season still intact, Fields elected to enter the portal for his final season of college football and collected several impressive offers in short order. But he has since whittled down his list of suitors to only three with West Virginia, Texas and Minnesota left standing.