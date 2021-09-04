Predicting the Mountaineers’ MVP, other awards

The West Virginia Mountaineers open the 2021 season this afternoon, meaning it’s time to speculate on who will be the main players for the team. Below, WVSports.com staff, as well as members of The Blue Lot, have provided their picks for honors like Defensive Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and more. Read on to see the choices, as well as analysis on each selection. Agree or disagree? Talk about it on The Blue Lot.



Leddie Brown, senior running back. (Justin Ford/USA Today Sports)

Offensive Player of the Year

Keenan Cummings, Managing Editor: Leddie Brown, running back I think I'd like to pick Jarret Doege because that means that the offense will be much improved all around, but it's hard not to go with the best overall player on the unit. Brown rushed for over 1,000 yards in 10 games a season ago and with what should be an improved offensive line and battery around him the expectation is those totals should increase further. Jared Serre, Staff Writer: Jarret Doege, quarterback I’ve been extremely critical of Doege in the past, but I’d like him to prove me wrong. His 2020 season was good enough and everything we’ve been seeing and hearing about the redshirt senior quarterback has been strong, so it’s hard for me to pick anybody else. Doege’s success will be reliant upon an improved wide receiver corps, but I think the potential is there for a harmonious relationship. scotthotshot, Member of The Blue Lot: Leddie Brown, running back I feel like this one is probably a no brainer if everything goes according to plan and everyone stays healthy. Last year Leddie Brown was a workhorse for this team on offense and without him we probably lose an extra game or two in all honesty. The thing that is exciting about Leddie's performance from last year is that he pretty much did it with very little help. Every team we played designed their entire defensive game plan around stopping Leddie and because of this he took a beating and began to wear down towards the end of the season. This year I look for Leddie to have an even better season with the hopeful improvements across the board on offense around him. I think 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns sounds very doable for him. That being said, there could also be another scenario (admittedly far less likely.) The overall improvements across the whole offense gives Coach Brown a chance to rest Leddie a little more than originally expected for the home stretch and both Mathis and Johnson get a decent chunk of carries. In that scenario, if (big IF) Doege is even close to as improved as everyone says he is, he could sneak away with O MVP.

Alonzo Addae, redshirt senior safety. (Ben Queen/USA Today Sports)

Defensive Player of the Year

Keenan Cummings, Managing Editor: Alonzo Addae, free safety I understand that this is a little off the beaten path but I feel like Addae was one of the most unsung pieces to the defense a year ago and his continued positive play will be essential for the defense to have similar results to a season ago. Addae has experience in the defense and the ability to slide around to multiple spots, meaning that he has the tools to be a star in the backend this fall. Jared Serre, Staff Writer: Josh Chandler-Semedo, mike linebacker Now that Tony Fields is playing on Sundays, there’s a tremendous hole to fill on the WVU defense. Everything that I’ve seen from Chandler-Semedo in his three seasons so far has me buying in. He may not be required to handle Fields’ workload from a season ago (a team-leading 88 tackles), but I think he’s the closest thing that Neal Brown can get to a “train stopper” on the defense — at least this season.

Dante Stills, senior defensive tackle. (Ben Queen/USA Today Sports)

Most Valuable Player

Keenan Cummings, Managing Editor: Dante Stills, defensive tackle Yes, I understand that I'm making Stills the overall MVP when Addae is my pick on defense but that's how I truly see it. Stills is entering his fourth season with the program and is going to play an essential role up front for the Mountaineers. How he gels with Akheem Mesidor on the line and how he is able to push his potential will be key for this team's ability to surprise this fall. Stills has always had the talent, now it's time to put it together and make the most of it. Jared Serre, Staff Writer: Leddie Brown, running back I’m in a similar spot as Keenan as Brown, who was not my Offensive Player of the Year pick, is my choice for MVP. I think it’s as simple as this: Brown was far and away the Mountaineers’ most valuable player a season ago, and I think he continues the trend. I don’t see Doege, who I expect to be much improved, to be able to carry the offense alone, and we saw how pivotal the run game was last season to clinching Neal Brown’s first WVU bowl berth.

Doug Nester, junior offensive guard. (Virginia Tech Athletics)

Newcomer of the Year

Keenan Cummings, Managing Editor: Doug Nester, offensive guard This one is an easy pick to me just because Nester is already a proven two-year starter at the college level during his time at Virginia Tech and used spring ball to earn a starting spot up front. Nester is a perfect fit at guard and really was a critical addition to help stabilize the offensive line. It would be a surprise if he isn't a key piece this fall. Jared Serre, Staff Writer: Doug Nester, offensive guard I tried really hard to pick somebody different than Keenan had chosen but, the more I thought about it, I kept coming back to the Virginia Tech transfer. After being a two-year starter at Virginia Tech, his four-star reputation follows him to Morgantown. It’s very clear that he’s a starter here, and I’ve never seen a bowl team struggle behind an improved offensive line.



Scottie Young, redshirt senior spear (Scott Guinn)

Breakout Player of the Year

Keenan Cummings, Managing Editor: Bryce Ford-Wheaton, wide receiver West Virginia has been waiting for Ford-Wheaton to realize his potential and this is the year I believe it finally comes together. He has the combination of size, speed and athleticism that you want in a wide receiver but has struggled with drops and inconsistency. This off-season Ford-Wheaton cut down on his body fat and put a lot of work toward improving his weaknesses. That is the recipe for a breakout campaign. Jared Serre, Staff Writer: VanDarius Cowan, linebacker Since he transferred to WVU in 2018, I’ve been high on Cowan when he’s on the field. Unfortunately, he’s struggled with injuries, meaning that his time on the field has been few and far between. Last season, he tallied 17 tackles in three games, including 4.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. A four-star prospect in the class of 2017, I think Cowan still has plenty in the tank as long as he can stay healthy and stay motivated. Cash_10, Member of The Blue Lot: Scottie Young, spear Scottie Young is on high alert to breakout this year. After sitting nearly an entire year waiting on NCAA clearance, the redshirt senior was able to soak up the knowledge needed to play the position vacated by Tykee Smith. The Spear position must have a heady, physical player to be successful, and Young has all the tools to do it. With the losses of Tony Fields, Darius Stills and Smith, the need for a high impact player at the second level of the defense is essential. With 33 games and over 150 tackles under his belt, I look for him to make the most of his newly minted role in the WVU defense.