WVSports - Predicting West Virginia’s offensive line five months out

We’re months away from Week 1 and, as head coach Neal Brown has been adamantly opposed to releasing a depth chart, we’re forced to speculate.

One of West Virginia’s more intriguing question marks heading into the 2021 season lies on the line of scrimmage as the team looks to replace two starters on the offensive line. Left guard Michael Brown and center Chase Behrndt have departed the program, leaving a host of Mountaineers looking to take their places.

Below, I dive into what I could see the offensive line shaping up as with the season still months away.

Left Tackle: Brandon Yates, redshirt sophomore

Yates is the incumbent protector of Jarret Doege’s blind side and it doesn’t seem like a role he’ll be coughing up any time soon. He played the second-most snaps up front last season behind only Michael Brown. He may receive some competition from Parker Moorer, but I expect Yates to win out knowing what we know right now.

Left Guard: James Gmiter, redshirt junior

Gmiter is one of the more experienced guys up front, having started 12 games over the last two seasons. He started last season’s first two games at this position before Zach Frazier slotted into the role while Gmiter battled COVID-19. With Frazier likely to shift back inside (more below), Gmiter is a strong fit to return to the spot this fall.

Center: Zach Frazier, sophomore

Frazier spent the majority of last season as the starter at left guard for the Mountaineers, but did play center in the season opener due to a handful of player suspensions. He shined, kicking off a season in which he was one of the most productive guys up front.

It seems logical that he’ll shift further inside to the position that he was known for coming out of Fairmont Senior High School.

Right Guard: Jordan White (R-Fr.)

White played 42 snaps last season — mostly in garbage time — and performed fairly well. Despite having a limited sample size, White put up solid numbers according to Pro Football Focus, showing that the potential is there. He has been working primarily at right guard and has really started to develop in that role. He is the favorite at this stage to claim that position but there is a lot of football left.

Right Tackle: Doug Nester, junior

Nester seems like the safe bet to settle in at right tackle at this stage. A versatile lineman that could play multiple spots, he's found a spot there at tackle and seems like the odds on favorite heading out of the spring. A former four-star recruit, Nester started most of the games for Virginia Tech at the guard position over the last two seasons but it was clear he could play either and tackle will be where he gets his first crack.

Next Men Up: Parker Moorer (R-So.), John Hughes (Sr.), Tariq Stewart (r-Jr), Chris Mayo (R-Fr.)

This is where the area gets a bit hazier as the Mountaineers have a handful of guys that could be classified in the middle of the road.

Moorer was in contention for the left tackle spot before losing out to Yates last season but has been working primarily at right tackle this spring. He still saw plenty of time on the field last year and was rated as the team’s top run blocker over his six games played, according to Pro Football Focus. Moorer will settle into the role at right tackle as depth behind Nester where he has really improved and offers more upside over his competition.

Hughes opened last season as the starter, going six games before Briason Mays took the spot. Mays has since transferred to Southern Miss, leaving the spot open again. Hughes could end up at guard or tackle, but seems like to play inside.

Stewart didn't play any last season but has the size needed to play inside and could easily fit into the role as a backup guard that gets into the rotation.

Mayo is a bit more of a wild card, given that he only played three snaps last season. They were each running plays, and he graded at a 67.1 from PFF — a fairly solid metric. With WVU likely still prioritizing the run game with the return of Leddie Brown and the additions of four-star freshmen Jaylen Anderson and Justin Johnson, I anticipate that strong spring and fall seasons could push Mayo into the rotation.