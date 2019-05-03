Previous connection to Seiler leads new PWO commit Brown to WVU
It’s not often that a recruit reaches out to a coach after a coaching change except in the case of Frederick Brown.Brown, a senior at Dallas Christian High School in Texas who recently committed to...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news