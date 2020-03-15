West Virginia cannot host any recruiting visits or hit the road to see recruits as part of the precautionary measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

That is pretty much standard across all of college football as administrators navigate previously uncharted waters that the spread of the virus has caused.

That obviously is less than ideal for the Mountaineers who use this time of the year to host prospects for junior day events as well as trips to see spring practice.

Also depending on how long this proceeds it has the opportunity to cut into the evaluation period beginning April 15 which is critical for coaches to get on the road in order to personally evaluate prospects to make decisions.