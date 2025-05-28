Progress of new turf installation at Mountaineer Field

West Virginia is installing new turf at Milan Puskar Stadium and the official football account has released new photos of the progress.
The turf will feature “West Virginia” and “Mountaineers” in their respective end zones with two parallel horizontal stripes.
