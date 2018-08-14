What are you waiting for because the deal is only around while supplies last!

One of West Virginia’s most intriguing position battles is taking place where each play starts.

Battling for the starting center spot is redshirt sophomore Jacob Buccigrossi and redshirt junior Matt Jones, the incumbent who started all 13 games for the Mountaineers last season.

As of lately, Buccigrossi, who missed most of the season last year with a torn ACL, has emerged as the the first team center, but that doesn’t exactly mean the competition and starting center spot are set in stone.

“Buccigrossi, right now, is ahead of him,” head coach Dana Holgorsen said. “That doesn’t mean he’s going to start, but right now, he’s running with the first team. He was hurt last year, so he couldn’t play.”

Just how important is this position battle?

The center position is not only critical in getting the ball to the quarterback, but also in identifying defensive schemes and communicating and making the right calls to the rest of the offensive line to assure certain protections and blocking schemes.

It’s especially critical to build a relationship with the quarterback on the field in terms of communication and making sure both are on the same page when it comes to plays, protections and small detail such as the snap count.

“I think it’s over the offseason, throughout your spring and throughout your summer that’s where you really have to build the continuity in terms of the communication, in terms of the snap cadence, in terms of the center taking snaps and just being around it,” offensive coordinator Jake Spavital said.

For West Virginia and according to Holgorsen, the Mountaineers have about five players who can snap the ball, but in terms of those who can play right now, Jones and Buccigrossi are the only two.

The team has a third option at center in true freshman Briason Mays, but Holgorsen is hoping that the team will not have to rely on him just yet so that he can have time to develop his game at the position for the future.

“Briason Mays is going to be a good player for us, but he’s a freshman, and hopefully he doesn’t play,” he said.

This means that between Jones and Buccigrossi, whoever loses the starting job will have to be ready to step in at anytime if the other goes down, also meaning that quarterback Will Grier will have to be comfortable and on the same page as both of them so that the offense won’t miss a beat if one has to take the place of the other.

“I think we need both of them to be honest with you because Will’s got to be comfortable with them both,” Spavital said. “If one goes down we’re still going to be able to go in there and move the ball the way we want to.”

For Grier, the Heisman Trophy hopeful has been working with both centers and seems to be working well with Jones and Buccigrossi so far during fall camp.

Jones has the advantage when it comes to experience with Grier, but another reason this battle is a critical one is because the winner will also have to help set the tone for an offensive line that struggled with consistency last season.

This position battle has no victor at this time, but one thing that’s certain regardless of the outcome is that West Virginia’s offense will be expected to improve up front and begin each play without a hitch.

“I think with Matt and (Buccigrossi) they’re both smart guys and we put a lot on them and they do a good job at handling it and making sure we have communication both ways and we’re on the same page. It’s important and it’s going well,” Grier said.