West Virginia is entering somewhat uncharted territory under head coach Dana Holgorsen when it comes to recruiting at the quarterback position in the 2019 class.

Fall camp is upon us and still the Mountaineers have yet to land a single signal caller in the group.

Yes, the program has entered this portion of the year still actively recruiting targets and twice has altered plans and decided to take a junior college prospect late but in a normal cycle the latest that West Virginia has gone without having at least one in the fold is June.