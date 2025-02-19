Rapid recap: West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries

West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries addressed the media following the 62-59 win over Cincinnati. WVSports.com provides a summary of what was said.

--DeVries said he would have been disappointed if the media didn't ask about the ending first. That's why you never take it for granted until the clock hits zero. He's thankful that last shot didn't go in.

--DeVries told Jonathan Powell to keep shooting. He had the courage to keep shooting the ball and the team needed it at a critical time.

--West Virginia had to switch their game plan in the second half and trapped the ball screens in the last eight minutes to keep them out of paint. They didn't let them get downhill and get to the rim for lobs.

--DeVries watches Powell work every day and when you put in the work it's going to happen. You have to have the confidence and the green light to take those threes. He's going to always have the green light.

--DeVries said they were down 6 and it felt like 20 because they couldn't score at all. They missed some free throws and helped them out because they were treading water at best. Then the last eight minutes they hit some shots and got the offense going and to close out the game they were very good on defense outside the final couple plays.

--DeVries said that on several of Amani Hansberry's screens if you rotate to Hansberry they could kick it to Jonathan Powell or if they didn't Hansberry had a driving lane. Javon Small had a lot of passes that led to passes for baskets.

--The scoreboard says what it says and they want to be on the right side of the column. Winning is tough and this league is tough and it's going to be a 40-minute game and they are excited to come out with a win.

--Small seemed pretty good after the game and he's a tough guy.

--When you're playing a team a second time they're going to know all your quick hitters and favorite sets so they're going to be sitting on it. The preparation becomes even more important with how you get every possession, every sideline out of bounds, where can you steal a couple points.

--DeVries said every time they play somebody they have to put a lot of time into the prep because they don't have a lot to go off of.

--Wins/losses DeVries thinks that the officials do a great job officiating a hard game because it happens fast. He thinks they have great officials in the league.

--DeVries has always been a non-foul guy up three, because he lost a game as a player doing that. He hasn't lost by not fouling.