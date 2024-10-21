Rapid Recap: WVU head coach Neal Brown press conference 10/21/24

--West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said they got beat by a better team and were outplayed and out-coached Saturday. Defensively was the best they played in the first half outside the big pass play. They played really well against the run. The first half on offense they moved the ball well outside the interceptions, but the second half was poor. Arizona they are excited to get out there. The quarterback is a playmaker and he's been special for two years and they have a big-time wide receiver. Defensively they play a lot of man coverage and are aggressive up front with a lot of attacking.

--Wyatt Milum too early to tell on playing this weekend, same with Garrett Greene. Jahiem White, they feel good about playing for West Virginia. Jaden Bray will be out. Aubrey Burks will not be available and Ayden Garnes they are hopeful.

--Nicco Marchiol didn't play well. He's going to get a bunch of reps. It's too early to tell on Garrett Greene they are playing it by ear.

--It's a non-starter on whether Greene shouldn't be the starter.

--Brown said they got fortunate that the television people were good to them and they're playing at 7 p.m. Eastern. They will fly out of Pittsburgh.

--Each situation you have to be careful not to restrict yourself but they aren't going to put anybody out there that is not ready. All the injuries are on an individual basis, but it's difficult to play with no practice time. It's too early in the week.

--Arizona uses a 4-2-5 but uses a bear front and mixes things up. They give you a lot of different looks and man coverage and they are talented in the back end.

--Ryder Burton will move up to two. He's a young player and had a good career at Colorado in prep. He can run but not somebody you're going to call a run play for. He is good enough to protect himself.

--Johnny Williams has played against Penn State and is getting better. He's getting better and he still has to get stronger but if he's called upon to start he will function at a higher level.

--Marchiol would have to do a good job of blocking out the noise if he's the starter given the fact he played high school ball in Arizona.

--Brown said it doesn't change. Every Monday regardless what happens they have an own it phase and you put the previous game to bed and get ready for the next. Second half they got their tails kicked against Kansas State. They didn't score a touchdown at the end of the half, on 4th and 5 there was a clear holding call that they didn't call and then they get the first down and scored from there.

--If West Virginia plays well on special teams like they did against Kansas State and stop the run they did they could have success. But they need to stop the pass. They need to get the guys that are capable of playing healthy.

--You try to go to a left-handed play calls with Marchiol. They run all their pass concepts with their young players to get live reps against a defense. Brown said they didn't run block up front but they pass-protected. They have to be better against man coverage and quarterbacks have to do their drops and anticipate throws better and get their eyes in the right windows. Hudson Clement and Traylon Ray won a few times, but they didn't do things to win against man on Saturday.

--Greene took some hits in that game and some that he shouldn't have.

--Would West Virginia miss Wyatt Milum? Yes, but they will have a good plan and they think Johnny Williams is ready.

--All different with head injuries. Two of them occurred on freak plays. A lot of them happen by the ground.

--Brown said they've tried to simplify their drops and hit their landmarks with zone coverage. West Virginia sold out to stop the run, but if Kansas State was going to beat them it was going to be passing but they made easy completions and they did a nice job post catch. They have to be able to mix some things up and have some answers. The personnel is what it is but they have to evolve so they aren't the same thing every week.

--The pass defense hasn't been good, but the run defense has been very good.

--Brown talked up Beanie Bishop and his night last night and said that he needed a good moment and that was a good moment.

--Preston Fox has had some injury issues so they wanted to get him some touches at kick return and they blocked those really well.

--Brown said they aren't getting as many explosive runs and which isn't allowing them to set up plays down the field in passing.

--West Virginia has played good receivers, but they haven't played anybody like Arizona's wide receiver. They're not going to line up and play one-on-one on him.