CJ Donaldson is far from a finished product.

That’s because the sophomore is only just scratching the surface of what he can do as a running back. By now, everybody has heard the story that Donaldson never played the running back position in high school. Instead, he was utilized as a big-bodied pass catcher that lined up in various spots.

In fact, Donaldson had only ever played the running back position once in his life in organized football on his 9U team at Gwen Cherry Park.