Sean Reagan has defined recruiting areas and that won’t change but one of his prime missions is handle the recruitment of the position he coaches at quarterback.

West Virginia currently has three scholarship signal callers on the roster after adding Oklahoma graduate transfer Austin Kendall to a pool that already included redshirt junior Jack Allison and redshirt freshman Trey Lowe.

Three is manageable, but the Mountaineers want to try to have at least four and possibly more scholarship quarterbacks on the roster ideally in the future.