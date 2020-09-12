WVSports - Receiving game a key factor for Mountaineers vs. EKU defense

The Marshall passing game was able to benefit from a weak EKU secondary as Wells averaged slightly more than 19 yards per completion. He had more completions that went for greater than 20 yards (seven) than completions that went for fewer than five (two).

Eastern Kentucky opened its season last week against Marshall, ultimately losing in a 59-0 shellacking. Thundering Herd quarterback Grant Wells drew high praise for his performance against the Colonels, throwing for 307 yards and four touchdowns while only playing midway through the third quarter.

The West Virginia football team will begin its 2020 season against FCS opponent Eastern Kentucky on Saturday — a game that, on paper, is a typical early-season confidence builder for a Power 5 program.

West Virginia opens the season with one of the deepest wide receiver units in the Big 12 Conference, and it seems like, on paper, the Mountaineers should expect to see similar success against the Colonels on Saturday.

According to the team’s most recent depth chart, Bryce Ford-Wheaton (X), Winston Wright Jr. (H), T.J. Simmons (slot) and Sam James (Z) are expected to start and see the bulk of receptions for the Mountaineers. James and Simmons are WVU’s top two returning receivers, with Ford-Wheaton ranking fourth.

Wright, who didn’t have a reception in the Mountaineers’ final three games last season, did play in 10 games during the 2019 season, totaling just shy of 100 yards receiving.

West Virginia will also rely on a host of wide outs off of the bench, such as Ali Jennings, Sean Ryan, Sam Brown and Isaiah Esdale.

Jennings, Ryan and Esdale all saw success last season as part of the Mountaineers rotating wide receivers room, totaling nearly 600 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Brown, who is a freshman, has drawn praise from members of the WVU coaching staff for his efforts during fall camp.

“He’s as exciting as a freshman that I’ve ever had the opportunity to coach as a freshman at the wideout position,” co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Gerad Parker said. “Sam’s got a lot of promise. Like any freshman, he’s maturing [and] learning how to do things the right way on and off the field, but as far as a human being and as a player he’s as exciting as the guys we’ve had here.

“He really meets the standards of what West Virginia wide receiver play has been, and he’ll continue that as long as we continue to help guide him along and the older guys in the room help bring him along. He’s got a lot of promise and a bright future if he continues to grow.”

The season is slated to be an unusual one, and it is still in question about what the first game will actually mean in the grand scheme of things as, following Saturday, the Mountaineers won’t hit the game field again for another two weeks.

Yet, Week 1 will get the wheels in motion on the season, allowing the Mountaineers to finally go to work at identifying personnel and making adjustments in hopes of building momentum for a successful run in 2020.







