WVSports - Recruiting star rankings for the two deeps of West Virginia and Texas

West Virginia will travel to Texas in a battle of 4-2 teams in the Big 12 Conference. So ahead of the match up WVSports.com takes a look at the two rosters to see where players were rated as recruits in their two-deeps.

We utilize the Rivals.com rankings database to look back at how the rosters were constructed and where each player was rated as a prospect.





West Virginia Offense:





QB: 2 Jarret Doege, 6-2, 208, r-Jr. (three-star)

12 Austin Kendall, 6-2, 214, r-Sr. (four-star)



RB: 4 Leddie Brown, 5-11, 214, Jr. (four-star)

20 Alec Sinkfield, 5-9, 184, r-Jr. (three-star)



TE: 85 T.J. Banks, 6-5, 248, r-So. (four-star) -or-

87 Mike O'Laughlin, 6-5, 255, r-So. (three-star)





