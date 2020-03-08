West Virginia has three new assistant coaches and on top of what they bring on the field, head man Neal Brown believes each are going to be assets on the recruiting trail as well.

The Mountaineers have tabbed Gerad Parker as the new offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach, Jeff Koonz as the new inside linebackers/special teams coordinator and finally Dontae Wright as the outside linebackers coach after the departures of three assistants in the off-season.

And now settled into their roles on the field, each coach has a clear understanding of what territories they will be responsible for covering on the recruiting trail.