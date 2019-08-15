West Virginia is still preparing for the opening game of the season against James Madison Aug. 31 but WVSports.com takes a look at each of the true freshmen to determine where they stand in regards to a redshirt.

Due to the new redshirt rule players can appear in up to four games and maintain a year of eligibility so we look at three different categories for the scholarship true freshmen.

Will they play, play and redshirt or sit out entirely?

This is the first edition of the redshirt tracker prior to the second scrimmage of the fall.