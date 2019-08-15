Redshirt tracker: which West Virginia football freshmen plays or redshirts?
West Virginia is still preparing for the opening game of the season against James Madison Aug. 31 but WVSports.com takes a look at each of the true freshmen to determine where they stand in regards to a redshirt.
Due to the new redshirt rule players can appear in up to four games and maintain a year of eligibility so we look at three different categories for the scholarship true freshmen.
Will they play, play and redshirt or sit out entirely?
This is the first edition of the redshirt tracker prior to the second scrimmage of the fall.
Bartlett is slotted at the hybrid bandit linebacker position and while he made waves early in camp has been dealing with adjustments to the college level and minor injury. He is a player that it would be surprising if he sits entirely because of his ability to help on special teams with his athleticism but it's unclear if he's going to make a big enough splash to get on the field for more than four games. In the first edition I'll cautiously predict one thing but admit that it could change in the next.
Prediction: Plays but redshirts
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news