West Virginia won’t be playing a football game this weekend, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a still isn't a lot going on in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers are coming off a disappointing 45-20 loss to Baylor which dropped the program to 2-4 overall at the mid-way point of the season. It’s not the result that anybody expected, but the bye week comes at the right time for a team that is physically and emotionally spent.

“Not a funeral. Just lost a couple football games,” head coach Neal Brown said. “I think let’s cut the ice with that. At the mid-point of the season, obviously not where we want to be.”