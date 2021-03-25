West Virginia now has quite the hole to fill in the backend of the defense after junior safety Tykee Smith announced that he planned to enter the transfer portal.

Smith, a two-year starter for the Mountaineers, played in 22 games during his time with the program and stuffed the stat sheet piling up 114 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 4 interceptions.

The Philadelphia native was set to reprise his role for a third consecutive season this fall but has decided to leave the program leaving the coaching staff with the task of filling his spot at the SPEAR safety.