Report: Isaiah Cottrell fully cleared following Achilles injury
A young member of the West Virginia men's basketball team, lost last season due to injury, is on the mend.
According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Isaiah Cottrell has been cleared to play.
Cottrell played in 10 games during his freshman year before suffering an Achilles injury on Dec. 29 against Northeastern. He averaged 1.6 points and 5.6 minutes per game.
With forward Derek Culver leaving the program, Cottrell, a former four-star recruit, is expected to be a key role player for the Mountaineers in 2021-22.
