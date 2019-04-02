According to reports, West Virginia junior big man Sagaba Konate will submit paperwork to be evaluated for the NBA Draft

This story was first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Konate played in eight games this season and started seven, but missed most of the season due to a knee injury. He last played on Dec. 8 in the Backyard Brawl against Pitt where he recorded 16 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks in a 69-59 win.

In that game, Konate became the program's all-time leader in blocks and racked up 191 total during his three years with the Mountaineers.

“Per NCAA rules, in order to gain feedback from people associated with the NBA, players are required to submit the necessary paperwork to request an evaluation," coach Bob Huggins said. "Sags plans to do this while leaving open his option to return.”

Prior to his junior season, Konate had a stellar sophomore campaign in which he earned All-Big 12 defensive team honors and helped lead West Virginia to its second straight Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Under new NCAA rules, Konate has until April 21 to decide if he will enter the NBA Draft. If he does he then has until the end of May to determine if he wants return to the team.

Konate entered his name into the draft last season, but ultimately decided to return for his junior season.

If Konate doesn't return, he'd join six other departures from this past season's team in Wesley Harris and Esa Ahmad, both of whom were dismissed from the team and James "Beetle" Bolden, Lamont West, Andrew Gordon and Trey Doomes, who all entered the NCAA transfer portal.

WVSports.com will have more on this developing story in the near future.