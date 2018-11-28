The news was first reported by the Austin Statesman and has since been echoed by multiple other outlets although no official word has come from either school.

According to multiple national reports, West Virginia offense coordinator Jake Spavital will become the head coach at Texas State.

Multiple sources saying #WVU OC Jake Spavital has signed with #TXST to be head coach. More details to come.

SOURCES: #WVU OC Jake Spavital has accepted the job to be the next head coach at #TXState . He was the play-caller for the nation’s No. 6 offense, is one of the country’s top recruiters & has strong ties in the area.

Spavital, who returned for his second stint in Morgantown prior to the 2017 season after initially serving as the quarterbacks coach in 2012 before leaving for Texas A&M, would be replacing Everett Withers.

The Oklahoma native has been productive in his role as the offensive coordinator in Morgantown leading the Mountaineers to the 9th ranked scoring offense this past year.

Spavital has obvious strong ties to the area given his time at Texas A&M, among other spots and will step into his first head coaching role

Head coach Dana Holgorsen will now be tasked with filling the offensive coordinator spot after finally turning over play calling duties prior to the arrival of Spavital.

Messages to Spavital have not been returned.