 WVSports - Reshaping the roster: How different do WVU RB’s look in 2020?
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-12 08:23:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Reshaping the roster: How different do WVU RB’s look in 2020?

Brown returns as the leading rusher for the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Brown returns as the leading rusher for the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Now that things have started to settle when it comes to off-season roster moves, we take a look at where West Virginia stands on offense and defense heading into a potential 2020 season.

Today, we examine the running back room to see where the Mountaineers sit with additions, subtractions and holdovers from 2019 to see where the position is at before the start of fall camp. This is a look at scholarship players only.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}