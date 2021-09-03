You hate to suggest that one or two games on the football schedule are more important than the others but to the West Virginia fan base that is very likely the case.

The 2021 slate brings back a pair of traditional rivals to the schedule which is a breath of fresh air for many fans that have grown accustomed to an annual schedule without them.

That’s not to say that West Virginia fans haven't enjoyed Big 12 Conference football but the grumbling for some traditional rivals on the schedule has been audible.

Now, with a pair of those tucked away in the non-conference schedule there is perhaps no bigger games in the eyes of many fans.