Wren Baker never wanted to attach a win total to the job status of Neal Brown. And he didn’t.

But after an 8-4 season, Brown effectively made the decision on his immediate future for himself.

Still, Baker ended any suspense on his status when he announced that Brown would indeed still be leading the Mountaineers heading into the 2024 campaign.

Coming off a disappointing 5-7 season the year before, Brown’s overall record in Morgantown sat at 22-25 with his team selected dead last or 14th in the Big 12 Conference in the pre-season. And it wasn’t just there either, the over/under for win total for this team at one point was 4.5.

“I don’t stand in front of you in a delusional state,” Brown said during the off-season. “I’m keenly aware that we need to win. Every decision that we’ve made has been hey, we need to win. Time will tell, but every decision that we’ve made or that I’ve made has been for us to have better results in 2023.”

Turns out this team smashed that mark.

Brown understood the need to win this season and he responded with his highest win total to date while putting together his first streak of winning at least three consecutive games. The Mountaineers checked off almost all the boxes, outside being ranked which still has eluded Brown during his tenure.

West Virginia hit eight wins for only the fourth time since joining the Big 12 Conference in 2012 and at least six wins in the league for only the third time.

Now, Brown sits at 30-29 overall with a bowl game still left to play. A win there could put the Mountaineers at 9-4 and would be only the second time since the program joined the Big 12 that they hit that win total after reaching 10 in 2016. A win there also would give the football program some real momentum heading into the off-season for really the first time since arguably their first year.

The decision to retain Brown was made easier by his success on the field, but Baker also saw growth across the board and is excited for the future and building on this past season.

Baker also said that he has not discussed any possible extension with Brown, who is under contract for at least three more seasons. And with the guaranteed money attached there is long-term stability.

Having that stability is key for recruiting and with the official word now out there, the Mountaineers can combat some of the body shots that the staff has taken over the last year and change on their cloudy future.

That has been used as ammunition by other coaching staffs but now with an eight-win season under their belts and assurance that they’ll be back in Morgantown next year, things can shift forward from that uncertainty.

West Virginia is looking to close out this current recruiting class strong and with the possibility of returning 16 of 22 starters from this year has flipped the entire narrative for this football team.

The goal now is to close out the season strong, but for the first time in a long time Brown and company have some wind in their sails after reaching eight wins. But the key will be can this momentum be sustained? Winning creates even higher expectations and that is the next challenge.