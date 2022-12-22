Trotter has the prototypical size that teams want in a middle linebacker and plays the game intelligently. He understands his role and is able to diagnose plays and use his physical tools to get to the football. Has good pursuit and uses his ability to mode side to side to track ball carries and make plays.

Plays with a lot of effort and when you combine that with his frame, good things tend to happen. Is able to shed blocks and is a sure tackler in the hole with his understanding of how to stuff the run. Has good timing as well and is able to create issues as a pass rusher when asked to get after the quarterback.

One aspect of his game that stands out is Trotter isn’t just looking to tackle, but often tries to jar the ball loose and make a good play into a much bigger one for the defense. Some of that is instinctual but should help the Mountaineers create more takeaways on that side of the ball.

He is more than athletic enough to drop into coverage and play passing lanes and that is evident on film as he’s able to intercept some passes or get his hands up to affect the ball. He also is athletic enough that he can be used in man to run with some wide receivers or tight ends when asked to do so.

West Virginia wanted to get more athletic with size and Trotter fills both of those needs given his overall skill set. He has a lot of room to grow as well and is a major pickup at the linebacker spot in this class.