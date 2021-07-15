Reviewing the West Virginia four-star DB commits since 2002

WVSports.com takes a look back at the four-star defensive back commits on Rivals.com since 2002. How did they fare in Morgantown and how have the Mountaineers hit at the position when it comes to the top rated? We examine how it's turned out and how the Mountaineers have done in the defensive backfield.

Spent two years with the program after transferring from junior college serving as depth the first year and making an impact his senior year recording 68 tackles and 3 interceptions. Lankster developed into a key option for West Virginia in the defensive backfield even during a short stay in Morgantown. He was drafted in the 7th round of the 2009 NFL Draft but was later released by them.

Flipped his commitment from Pittsburgh to West Virginia during his recruitment. Chestnut started 28 games in his West Virginia career and became a centerpiece to the Mountaineers secondary after battling injuries during the first part of his career. Chestnut finished his career with four interceptions and was a reliable option at cornerback for the Big 12 Conference program.

Roberts enrolled at West Virginia but did not keep his academic situation in line and left the program after a season only to enroll at a junior college. There were high expectations for Roberts but he was never able to realize them.

Henry was the highest rated prospect in the class as the Mountaineers were able to pull him away from rival Pittsburgh. And he lived up to the billing, starting every single game since arriving on campus in Morgantown and piling up statistics along the way. The only thing that has derailed his career was a knee injury that cost him all of the 2016 season. He moved to SPUR during his final year and put together a strong campaign there too before moving onto professional opportunities. Finished his West Virginia career with 208 tackles and 6 interceptions during his time in the gold and blue.

Douglas was originally set to enroll at West Virginia at the mid-term but wasn't able to make it in time. Then he didn't enroll until late after fall camp which put him behind the eight ball in year one limiting him to backup duties with eight tackles. But in his second year with the program, Douglas emerged as one of the premier cornerbacks in the nation finishing with 70 tackles and eight interceptions. He would be drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 99th pick in the third round.

Cole enrolled at West Virginia as one of the highest rated players in the class but didn't last long as he left school Sept. 23 that year amidst a bunch of legal issues. He was slated to enroll at Youngstown State but never made it to campus.

The only shame here is that White only had two years of eligibility because he was the star of the 2016 class on the field. The youngest of the White brothers, he played in 25 total games recording 152 tackles in the SPUR spot in the scheme while recording 4 sacks and a pair of interceptions. He went onto be drafted and moved to linebacker with the Chargers where he has been productive.

Pitts was a major pull for West Virginia as the top rated player in a class that was full of talent in the state. Things started out well as Pitts made an impact in both of his seasons in Morgantown but an off-the-field issue forced him to transfer and he ended up landing at Marshall where he played safety. But moved on yet again and transferred to North Carolina State for his final seasons.

Raines was recruited out of Aliquippa where he played in only seven games during his two years with the program. He piled up only a handful of tackles before electing to transfer out of the school and move onto Temple. Raines didn't really have a fit position wise at West Virginia as he was caught in between a linebacker and a safety.

Miller arrived at West Virginia in January of 2019 to start his college career but a knee injury kept him off the field for his first season. He made the most of 2020 however, as Miller recorded 31 tackles, 8 passes defended and an interception with very good coverage totals. He had one year of eligibility left but elected to make a surprise move by leaving the program and transferring to Auburn for his final season of eligibility.

Smith was a target of the former coaching staff and secured his commitment in August prior to his senior season. He arrived at West Virginia in the summer and quickly earned a role as a starter on the defensive side of the ball at safety. From there, Smith was highly productive in two seasons rolling up 111 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions and a sack. But Smith elected to transfer out of the program and eventually landed at Georgia where he will spend the remainder of his career.