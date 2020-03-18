News More News
Reviewing the West Virginia Mountaineers post early signing day additions

Growden was one of several additions for the West Virginia football program late.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia kept all 16 commitments in the 2019 class in the boat after the early signing period but continued to add to the class well into the summer.

WVSports.com looks back at how those additions fared and what type of impact they made this past season with the Mountaineers football program.

Games: 9
Snaps: 547
Stats: 187-304 for 1,989 yards with 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions

Kendall won the starting job for West Virginia after a battle that stretched from the spring into fall camp. He started 9 games for the Mountaineers with mixed results before giving way to Bowling Green transfer Jarret Doege for the final three starts. He has one season of eligibility remaining and is now expected to battle for the job again.

