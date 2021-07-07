Since WVSports.com has examined the previous recruiting classes in football, we now turn our attention to the hardwood and look at how the recruiting classes under head coach Bob Huggins have fared.

For the purpose of this report, we take a look at the 2015 recruiting class given the fact that the entirety of the class has either graduated or left the program.

2015 class:

(four recruits; two guards and two forwards)

(one four-star, three three stars)

(1 Ohio, 1 Georgia, 1 North Dakota, 1 Kentucky)