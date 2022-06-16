Revisionist history: Re-ranking the WVU class of 2008
WVSports.com takes a look back at the 2008 recruiting class and re-ranks it based off what each player has currently done with the West Virginia football program.On paper, the 2008 recruiting class...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news