2019-10-12 football

Rivals recruiting star rankings for two deeps of West Virginia and ISU

The West Virginia Mountaineers football team will look to move to 4-2 on the season.
The West Virginia Mountaineers football team will look to move to 4-2 on the season.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia will host Iowa State looking to bounce back after falling to Texas. So ahead of the match up WVSports.com takes a look at the two rosters to see where players were rated as recruits in their two-deeps.

We utilize the Rivals.com rankings database to look back at how the rosters were constructed and where each player was rated as a prospect.


West Virginia Offense:

QB: 12 Austin Kendall, 6-2, 222, r-Jr. (four-star)
11 Jack Allison, 6-6, 210, r-Jr. (four-star)
10 Trey Lowe, 6-2, 218, r-Fr. (three-star)

RB: 6 Kennedy McKoy, 6-0, 204, Sr. (three-star)
32 Martell Pettaway, 5-9, 205, Sr. (three-star)
4 Leddie Brown, 5-11, 212, So. (four-star) -or-
20 Alec Sinkfield, 5-9, 188, r-So. (three-star)


