Rivals recruiting star rankings for two deeps of West Virginia and ISU
West Virginia will host Iowa State looking to bounce back after falling to Texas. So ahead of the match up WVSports.com takes a look at the two rosters to see where players were rated as recruits in their two-deeps.
We utilize the Rivals.com rankings database to look back at how the rosters were constructed and where each player was rated as a prospect.
West Virginia Offense:
QB: 12 Austin Kendall, 6-2, 222, r-Jr. (four-star)
11 Jack Allison, 6-6, 210, r-Jr. (four-star)
10 Trey Lowe, 6-2, 218, r-Fr. (three-star)
RB: 6 Kennedy McKoy, 6-0, 204, Sr. (three-star)
32 Martell Pettaway, 5-9, 205, Sr. (three-star)
4 Leddie Brown, 5-11, 212, So. (four-star) -or-
20 Alec Sinkfield, 5-9, 188, r-So. (three-star)
