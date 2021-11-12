Rivals recruiting star rankings for two deeps of West Virginia and KSU
West Virginia will hit the road for a Big 12 matchup in Morgantown against Kansas State. So ahead of the match up WVSports.com takes a look at the two rosters to see where players were rated as recruits in their two-deeps.
We utilize the Rivals.com rankings database to look back at how the rosters were constructed and where each player was rated as a prospect.
West Virginia Offense:
QB: 2 Jarret Doege, 6-2, 208, r-Sr. (three-star)
6 Garrett Greene, 5-11, 193, r-Fr. (three-star)
RB: 4 Leddie Brown, 6-0, 206, Sr. (four-star)
24 Tony Mathis, 5-11, 205, r-So. (three-star)
26 Justin Johnson, 5-11, 196, Fr. (four-star)
