 WVSports - Rivals recruiting star rankings for two deeps of West Virginia and OSU
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-06 10:57:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals recruiting star rankings for two deeps of West Virginia and OSU

The West Virginia Mountaineers football team is now 4-4 on the year.
The West Virginia Mountaineers football team is now 4-4 on the year.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia will look to keep the momentum rolling in a Big 12 matchup in Morgantown against Oklahoma State. So ahead of the match up WVSports.com takes a look at the two rosters to see where players were rated as recruits in their two-deeps.

We utilize the Rivals.com rankings database to look back at how the rosters were constructed and where each player was rated as a prospect.


West Virginia Offense:

QB: 2 Jarret Doege, 6-2, 208, r-Sr. (three-star)
6 Garrett Greene, 5-11, 193, r-Fr. (three-star)

RB: 4 Leddie Brown, 6-0, 206, Sr. (four-star)
24 Tony Mathis, 5-11, 205, r-So. (three-star)
26 Justin Johnson, 5-11, 196, Fr. (four-star)


CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE ENTIRE COMPARISION

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @JaredSerre

•Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}