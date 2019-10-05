News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-05 10:45:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals recruiting star rankings for two deeps of West Virginia and Texas

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program will host Texas this weekend.
The West Virginia Mountaineers football program will host Texas this weekend.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia will host Texas after a bye week. So ahead of the match up WVSports.com takes a look at the two rosters to see where players were rated as recruits in their two-deeps.

We utilize the Rivals.com rankings database to look back at how the rosters were constructed and where each player was rated as a prospect.


West Virginia Offense:

QB: 12 Austin Kendall, 6-2, 222, r-Jr. (four-star)
11 Jack Allison, 6-6, 210, r-Jr. (four-star)
10 Trey Lowe, 6-2, 218, r-Fr. (three-star)

RB: 6 Kennedy McKoy, 6-0, 204, Sr. (three-star)
32 Martell Pettaway, 5-9, 205, Sr. (three-star)
4 Leddie Brown, 5-11, 212, So. (four-star) -or-
20 Alec Sinkfield, 5-9, 188, r-So. (three-star)


VIEW THE REST OF THE COMPARISON HERE

WATCH: Musings from the Mountains | West Virginia Football vs. Texas Preview | Episode 27

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @PatrickKotnik

•Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}