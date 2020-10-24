WVSports - Rivals recruiting star rankings for two deeps of West Virginia and TTU

West Virginia will travel to Texas Tech for a Big 12 Conference match up and second true road game for the Mountaineers. So ahead of the match up WVSports.com takes a look at the two rosters to see where players were rated as recruits in their two-deeps.

We utilize the Rivals.com rankings database to look back at how the rosters were constructed and where each player was rated as a prospect.





West Virginia Offense: