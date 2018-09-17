Montclair (N.J.) Immaculate Conception 2020 center Clifford Omoruyi had interest in the West Virginia basketball program prior to his visit to campus in early September but now he has a clear cut picture of what to expect when it comes to the Mountaineers.

Omoruyi, 6-foot-10, 220-pounds, first started speaking with the West Virginia coaches in July after they were at events during the live period and the Mountaineers saw a lot to like about his game.