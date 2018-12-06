Lake Forest (Ill.) 2020 defensive end Rylie Mills has seen his recruitment explode over the last year.

“It’s been pretty wild,” he said.

After receiving his first scholarship offer from Minnesota in February, Mills has added a total of 24 more to the list with programs such as Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Georgia, Oklahoma and Tennessee just a few of those that have already jumped into the picture.

And now you can add West Virginia to the list as well.