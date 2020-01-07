News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-07 03:04:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals250 RB Estime looking at West Virginia football visit

Estime holds offers from several programs including one from the West Virginia Mountaineers football team.
Estime holds offers from several programs including one from the West Virginia Mountaineers football team. (Rivals.com)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph’s 2021 running back Audric Estime isn’t looking to rush a college decision but one school that has been in pursuit has been West Virginia.

Estime, 5-foot-11, 210-pounds, already has a number of scholarship offers including one from West Virginia but is looking at all of his options.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}