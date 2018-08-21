Robinson embraces role as last line of defense for WVU
There was a time in high school that Kenny Robinson believed he’d end up on offense.
That’s not to say defense wasn’t on his mind, as he often watched highlight tapes of former greats such as Ed Reed and Sean Taylor, it’s just that he was skilled in his own right with the ball in his hands.
The Pittsburgh native had some offers to back up that assertion as well but ultimately defense won out.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news