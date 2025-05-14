Rodriguez pitches himself for Trump’s college sports commission with Saban

Rich Rodriguez isn’t just backing Nick Saban for a spot on former President Donald Trump’s proposed college sports commission, he wants in, too.

Rodriguez called Saban the greatest of all time and said no one has a better understanding of the game or the bigger picture in college football. And if this new commission under Trump actually takes shape, Rodriguez is ready to be a part of it.

“I think (he’s) the greatest college football coach of all time, and not only (does) he (have) a great grasp of the game in general, my phone, I will give him my cell number,” Rodriguez said on Sirius XM. “(If) they want an active coach to be on a deal, I’ll be on that sucker. And you know, I’ve got some experience. I could help from a current standpoint. I don’t know if they need me, though, but having Coach Saban on there … he doesn’t have an interest to help his team or whatever … He’s truly about college football.

“And college football is such a great entity, it’s hard to screw it up, you know? I mean, you can do whatever you want, it’s still going to be that passion for your school and for that level of athletes. So we’ve done enough things to screw it up in the last couple years. I think we’re … going to start trending the other way and get it right and coach will help that for sure.”

Trump’s idea for a college sports commission was first reported by Yahoo! Sports' Ross Dellenger. According to The Athletic, the former president plans to be “very engaged,” viewing the issue as nationally significant.

As for Saban, he hasn’t committed to anything just yet. He acknowledged the idea but said more details are needed before taking a stance.

“To be honest with you, I don’t really know much about this commission,” Saban said Wednesday morning ahead of his annual appearance at the Regions Traditions Pro-Am in Birmingham, Alabama, according to BamaOnline. “I don’t really know what the commission will do. I think we know what needs to be done, I just think we need to figure out who’s got the will to do it. I learned one thing about coaching all these years: when you get into a subject like this that’s very complex, it’s probably good not to talk about it off the cuff.

“So I’ll find out more about it, and if there’s something I can do to help college football be better, I’ll always be committed to do that. I was committed to do that as a coach, to help players be more successful in life, and I’d continue to do that same thing now.”