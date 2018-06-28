When West Virginia lost a pair of starters from a season ago with eligibility still in-tact on the defensive line this spring there were naturally some questions.

Redshirt junior Adam Shuler and sophomore Lamonte McDougle elected to leave the program and transfer elsewhere leaving some holes to fill on the defensive front.

The Mountaineers did just that with a pair of graduate transfers in former USC defensive lineman Kenny Bigelow and former Clemson defensive lineman Jabril Robinson. Two players that have experience at the college level.