Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-23 10:56:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rose on WVU defensive line: 'I feel we'll be very good'

Xilzpxdna5azw9gschje
Rose believes that WVU has a chance to surprise on the defensive line.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

The defensive line spot created a lot of waves this off-season with some moving and shaking.

Gone from the unit are two starters from a season ago that still had eligibility in-tact with defensive end Adam Shuler transferring to Florida and nose guard Lamonte McDougle moving onto Washington State.

To replace those two holes on the roster, the program fished a pair of graduate transfers out of the waters of that ever-increasing market in former Clemson defensive end Jabril Robinson and former USC nose guard Kenny Bigelow.

So where does that leave the unit heading into 2018?

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}