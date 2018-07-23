The defensive line spot created a lot of waves this off-season with some moving and shaking.

Gone from the unit are two starters from a season ago that still had eligibility in-tact with defensive end Adam Shuler transferring to Florida and nose guard Lamonte McDougle moving onto Washington State.

To replace those two holes on the roster, the program fished a pair of graduate transfers out of the waters of that ever-increasing market in former Clemson defensive end Jabril Robinson and former USC nose guard Kenny Bigelow.

So where does that leave the unit heading into 2018?