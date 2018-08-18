SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





A few jersey number changes have taken place within the West Virginia football program and one of them involved senior Ezekiel Rose switching from No. 91 to No. 5.

It’s somewhat unusual to see a defensive lineman sport a number mostly worn by skilled players like quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers, but this number swamp is a sentimental one to Rose.

While attending a banquet for student-athletes on Feb. 8, 2017, not long after he arrived on campus for the spring semester, Rose received a text and call from his younger sister.

“I got a text first and I didn’t pay attention and I felt the call, I hung it up,” Rose said.

His sister called Rose once more, making him realize that this matter was important. When he stepped outside to take the call, he received the news that one of his high school teammates, Dayeveon Hill, was shot and killed during a dispute in their hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi.

Hill and Rose had a close friendship, having played high school football together during Rose’s junior and senior seasons and the two would also spend some time together and workout whenever Rose returned to their hometown.

At the time of his death, Hill was an 18-year old high school senior and a standout running back who had recently signed to play football at Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, Mississippi, according to WMC Action News 5.

“It just hurt my heart,” Rose said. “I wasn’t expecting him to go so young.”

The previous jersey numbers Rose has worn such as his No. 91 with the Mountaineers last season and his No. 99 and No. 29 he wore while at East Mississippi Community College had very little meaning to him.

In fact, Rose decided to wear No. 99 with the Lions his freshman year because it was the highest possible jersey number and opted to wear No. 29 during his sophomore year because EMCC considered lining him up at wide receiver.

But following his friend’s death, Rose jumped at the chance to pay tribute to his fallen teammate by wearing No. 5, Hill’s jersey number in high school. That opportunity became open following last season.

“He had number five in high school. I couldn’t get it last year because Xavier Preston already had it,” Rose said. “So I waited until my senior season, I told them I wanted number five for my homeboy and they let me get it.”

Rose and among others close to Hill as well as the Clarksdale community have paid tribute to Hill with the phrase, “long live Daye five,” which has also been used as a hashtag on social media at “#LLD5.” This phrase is also tattooed on Rose’s right arm.

“That was one of the best things I could do because in Clarksdale, where I came from, this is like ‘Long live Daye five’ so every time I get a chance, on one of my posts I put it on,” Rose said. “If I have a nice picture with the five showing, I’ll like put the little dove or the prayer hands or something.”