Roster information, numbers for new West Virginia football additions

West Virginia officially welcomed a number of new transfers to the roster Wednesday and here is a collection of the jersey numbers that they will wear this fall.
1 DL Eddie Kelly, 6-5, 286, Sr.
11 WR Justin Smith-Brown, 5-11, 184, r-Sr.
12 LB John Lewis, 6-2, 244, r-Sr.
16 CB Ty Crutcher, 5-8, 175, Sr.
17 WR Christian Hamilton, 5-11, 189, r-So.
18 WR Logan Ramper, 6-2, 216, r-Sr.
19 CB Nick Taylor, 6-1, 184, So.
22 RB Jaylan Knighton, 5-10, 185, r-Sr.
23 RB Cyncir Bowers, 5-10, 191, So.
24 S Darrian Lewis, 5-9, 198, r-Sr.
25 K Kade Hensley, 5-10, 190, r-Sr.
28 S Kaleb Gray, 6-1, 174, r-So.
30 RB Kannon Katzer, 5-9, 189, r-Jr.
32 LB Ben Bogle, 6-1, 216, r-Jr.
55 OL Carson Lee, 6-2, 327, r-Sr.
57 OL Donovan Haslam, 6-3, 341, r-Jr.
59 OL Josh Aisosa, 6-4, 270, r-Fr.
65 OL Malik Agbo, 6-4, 270, r-Jr.
66 OL Ayden Bussell, 6-5, 309, r-So.
80 TE Grayson Barnes, 6-4, 222, Sr.
84 Ryan Ward, 6-4, 243, r-Fr.
88 WR Jordan McCants, 5-11, 173, r-Jr.
91 DL Devin Grant, 6-2, 267, r-Sr.
94 DL Elijah Simmons, 6-0, 294, r-Jr.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe