Trust the climb.

It’s become a calling card of sorts for the West Virginia football program under new head coach Neal Brown. Words that have become even timelier with the events that have unfolded of late as several starters have inserted their name into the NCAA Transfer portal.

Brown has placed an emphasis on cultivating relationships with those players that he inherited on the roster while looking at creative ways to add to it. The focus has been on embracing those players that have bought into the culture and further cultivating it by team building activities.