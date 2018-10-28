SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





Logan Routt’s commitment to the team could never be questioned.

No, the redshirt junior has the actions to back up his words.

Routt played a total of 31 minutes during the course of his redshirt freshman season as he worked on changing his body and putting himself in position to become more than just a late game substitution.

Still, it was something at first that he thought would be a long shot as an in-state walk-on.

“My first year I never would have that but as time went on I practiced and played and thought why can’t I do that?” Routt said. “It was all hard work.”

After not getting many minutes at the start of the year outside cleanup duties, Routt started to earn more and more time for his effort on the floor.

That hard-work didn’t go unnoticed as the West Virginia coaching staff paid close attention to the progress that Routt was making and he was placed on scholarship prior to last season. If that didn’t motivate him, the Cameron native recalls when it clicked for him on the floor.

That came against UCF in the semifinals of the AdvoCare Invitational played at HP Field House in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Important to him because both his father and uncle were in the stands, Routt took his five minutes on the floor and translated it into a productive stat line.

Routt finished the game with two points, three rebounds and two blocks but a whole lot more.

“I pointed to them in the stands and I got a lot of confidence from that and it sort of carried over,” he said.

That it did as Routt became a valuable piece of the bench for the Mountaineers showing his continued development as he played in 31 games and increased his average from 2.8 minutes to nearly 8.

“I wasn’t getting minutes at the beginning of the season, I had to take advantage of every minute that I was on the floor,” he said.

That brings us to just prior to this season. Routt made the sacrifice to give up his athletic tender and return to the PROMISE scholarship in order for Huggins to add more pieces to the roster. A testament to just what type of teammate Routt is, it’s something where he never blinked.

Routt knew exactly what direction he would take as soon as he talked to Huggins.

“Whatever I need to do to help the team win,” he said.