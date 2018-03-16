Both were on the team last season when the Mountaineers advanced to the Sweet 16 but ultimately fell to eventual runner-up Gonzaga, but neither logged any minutes.

The chance to play in an NCAA Tournament game for the team they both grew up rooting for as kids.

For West Virginia natives Logan Routt and Chase Harler, they always dreamt of this opportunity.

They did have the chance to travel with the team and take in the experience though.



That all could change this year as the two native West Virginians could be called upon for some game action if the Mountaineers make a deep run this year.

“Last year was a pretty cool treat, getting a little taste of what March Madness is all about making it to the Sweet 16. Hopefully we make a run this year,” Harler said.

But for now they’re just enjoying the ride.

“It’s the biggest stage, I feel like. I’ve watched it since I was a little kid growing up. Always made brackets and now I’m living it, so it’s crazy,” Routt said.

Harler holds many of the same beliefs.

“Just being a part of it and getting to represent this state,” he said. “We come from kind of small high schools in West Virginia so a lot of people didn’t expect us to maybe make it to the Division 1 level and we did,” he said. “Now we’re in the First Round of March Madness.”

Both are scholarship players for West Virginia and have seen their playing time move up and down over the course of the year. Harler is seeing around 10-minutes per game but has played only 14 minutes over the past 11 games, while Routt has gone in the opposite direction.

In the Big 12 Tournament, Routt saw a career-high 17-minutes against Baylor and played 13 over the next two games. On the year, he averages 7.2 per contest.

Years of watching the tournament on television and now each could have the opportunity to have young players watch and look up to them. It’s funny how those things work.

“It’s a little surreal that I’m being looked up to by other people. I was doing the same thing as a little kid but now I’m the role model. I like it, it’s cool,” Routt said.

The pair credit the work they’ve put in to get them to this point and each have been often overlooked through the course of their careers. Routt attended Cameron High School and averaged 20 points and 14 rebounds per game during his senior year, but didn’t garner any scholarship offers.

Routt would walk on at West Virginia where he redshirted during his first year, before seeing limited action last season playing only 31 minutes on the year mostly in mop up duty. But during the off-season the Mountaineers rewarded Routt by giving him a scholarship offer.

He has taken major strides in year two serving as a big-body off the bench that does a lot of the work that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet such as sealing with screens and boxing out.

“No one really believe in me except for the coaches I have here and from high school,” he said. “All it takes is for someone to believe in you and work hard and you can accomplish whatever you want.”

Harler was in a much different scenario in high school as the two-time Gatorade Player of the Year and a three-time all-state selection at Wheeling Central.

The guard drew scholarship offers from several programs but after receiving an offer from West Virginia knew where he wanted to go. He finished his senior year scoring 24 and 6 rebounds for the Maroon Knights.

Unlike Routt, Harler didn’t redshirt during his first season but much like him he saw just under six minutes per game during his first year but struggled to find his shot hitting only 28-percent. He has doubled his minutes in his second season, but of late has been used as a spell guy down the stretch.

Still for now, both are focused on the experience itself and not how they fit into the picture although they won't complain if they do.

That's because a lot of people told them they’d never be here to begin with.

“Block out what everybody else is saying. A lot of people didn’t really expect me to be here, but I’m here and I’m really enjoying it,” Harler said.